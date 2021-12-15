 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Browns

Get to know the Raiders upcoming opponent

By Matt Holder
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
Kolton Miller and Myles Garrett
The upcoming Las Vegas Raiders and Clevland Browns game got a lot more interesting with several of the Browns’ players testing positive for COVID-19 this morning, but Steven Thomas of CBS Sports was still kind enough to join me and give Raiders fans a little preview of what to expect on Saturday.

Topics discussed:

  • Who is playing for the Browns?
  • Baker Mayfield’s struggles
  • The emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • Who fills Kareem Hunts’ shoes?
  • Cleveland’s offensive line hurt by COVID
  • Myles Garrett the freak
  • JOKer ain’t playing around
  • The Browns’ deep defensive back room
  • & more!

