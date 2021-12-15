Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Browns

The upcoming Las Vegas Raiders and Clevland Browns game got a lot more interesting with several of the Browns’ players testing positive for COVID-19 this morning, but Steven Thomas of CBS Sports was still kind enough to join me and give Raiders fans a little preview of what to expect on Saturday.
Topics discussed:
- Who is playing for the Browns?
- Baker Mayfield’s struggles
- The emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Who fills Kareem Hunts’ shoes?
- Cleveland’s offensive line hurt by COVID
- Myles Garrett the freak
- JOKer ain’t playing around
- The Browns’ deep defensive back room
- & more!
