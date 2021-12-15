Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Browns

The upcoming Las Vegas Raiders and Clevland Browns game got a lot more interesting with several of the Browns’ players testing positive for COVID-19 this morning, but Steven Thomas of CBS Sports was still kind enough to join me and give Raiders fans a little preview of what to expect on Saturday.

Topics discussed:

Who is playing for the Browns?

Baker Mayfield’s struggles

The emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Who fills Kareem Hunts’ shoes?

Cleveland’s offensive line hurt by COVID

Myles Garrett the freak

JOKer ain’t playing around

The Browns’ deep defensive back room

& more!

