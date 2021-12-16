Silver Minings: Raiders’ playoffs odds now in single digits

It’s become (an unpleasant) weekly tradition of late. Just how far have the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff hopes dwindled?

Heading into Week 15 (with four games remaining), the Raiders’ odds of making the playoffs have continued to drop, according to the New York Times. After the Raiders’ Week 14 48-9 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs, they have just an eight percent chance to make the playoffs.

Essentially, the Raiders need to win out to finish 10-7 and then hope for some help ... hence, their low odds. The New York Times has the Raiders with the 12th highest chance to make the playoffs. Seven teams from the AFC will advance to the postseason.

So all the Raiders, who have lost five of six games since starting 5-2, can do is hope to win at the Cleveland Browns (who are currently facing a major COVID-19 outbreak) on Saturday and cross their fingers.

In other Raiders’ links: