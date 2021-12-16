Raiders injury news: Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman and Trayvon Mullen all out against Browns

UPDATE: Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman and Trayvon Mullen have all been ruled out of Saturday’s game.

No Darren Waller on the practice field, but he is working with the athletic trainers on a side field. Rich Bisaccia said the next step in recovery would be getting back on the grass, so there's that. #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 16, 2021

So far, the Las Vegas Raiders have avoided the COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the NFL this week. The Cleveland Browns, who the Raiders play at Saturday, have been particularly hard hit with multiple key players and coaches out due to virus protocols.

#Browns ruled OUT injured players RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome and WR Anthony Schwartz.



All 3 won't play due to injuries, not COVID-19 like the other players. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2021

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t be without key players in a game they must win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Star tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman (one of the leading tacklers in the NFL this season), and starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen all didn’t practice on Thursday. That doesn’t bode well for them playing on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders held walk-through practices on Tuesday and Wednesday on this short week, and all three didn’t participate.

No Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman or Trayvon Mullen again for the #Raiders today, so they'll be OUT this week. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 16, 2021

Waller is making some incremental progress, however, so perhaps it will help him be ready for the final three games of the season. He injured his knee Nov. 25 against Dallas.

Foster Moreau will continue to play for Waller, rookie Divine Deablo, who has been outstanding the past two weeks, will play for Perryman and Brandon Facyson may play for Mullen (who was injured against Kansas City on Sunday after playing for the first time since Week 4). Defensive end Carl Nassib, who injured his knee at Dallas, is questionable to play Saturday.