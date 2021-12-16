Silver and Black Pride’s Week 15 NFL game picks

We’ve hit the final month of the Las Vegas Raiders season and in our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride. Much like in the NFL, we have a pretty good idea of who’s a contender and who’s a pretender in our challenge.

Here are the Week 15 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game, and the opening line is Chiefs -3 with the total set at 54. For those interested, the Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the COVID-19 stricken Cleveland Browns and the over/under is 38.5 over on DraftKings.

After a total of 208 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

After a huge 12-2 week that ranked inside the top-20 among all analysts on Tallysight, your boy has regained the lead within the Silver and Black Pride staff! I hold a half-game lead over Bill and a 2.5-pick advantage over BD, both of whom also had outstanding performances with 13-3 records. Marcus continues to bury himself in the standings, going 7-7 which is an improvement over his sub-.500 performance a couple of weeks ago.

Fan Community Leaderboard

In the last two weeks, torindorn4life has gone 25-4 and has earned a spot on the fan community overall leaderboard! Torindorn4life was one of three pickers to lead the way with 13 correct picks, as ky#1 and Silver Black Attack make up the other two. Silver Black Attack’s performance was also good enough to land a spot on the leaderboard.

Wall so Hard continues to run away with the title this week with a respectable 10 winners and a four-game lead. Sacbomber03, ColoRaider and Mocakes make up a three-way tie for second place, while torindorn4life, Silver Black Attack and LivingLegnd sit in third. So, while we might have a run-away winner, there are plenty of battles to watch for a spot on the podium.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders