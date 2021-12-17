Silver Minings: Rookie Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker are both struggling badly

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line has struggled in pass protection for much of the season and it has been especially shaky in past couple of games.

Two of the biggest issues have been right guard/first-round pick Alex Leatherwood and fourth-year right tackle Brandon Parker. According to Pro Football Focus, both players have the highest allowed pressure rates among all NFL offensive linemen.

Highest pressure rates allowed among NFL offensive linemen, per @PFF:



T-1. Alex Leatherwood (11%)

T-1. Brandon Parker (11%) — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 13, 2021

Leatherwood — who was a surprise choice with the No. 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft — has struggled at both guard and right tackle, where he began the season and where he is expected to be moved back to next year.

Among the big-ticket issues facing the @Raiders is an offensive line that never took flight and a 1st rd pick in Alex Leatherwood who has committed 2d most penalties (13) in NFL and given up 2nd most sacks with 7. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders’ offensive line fares on Saturday at the Cleveland Browns, who have defensive end Myles Garrett. He is second in the NFL with 15 sacks.

In other Raiders’ links: