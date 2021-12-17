 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Rookie Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker are both struggling badly

The right guard and right tackle are allowing the most pressures in the league

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line has struggled in pass protection for much of the season and it has been especially shaky in past couple of games.

Two of the biggest issues have been right guard/first-round pick Alex Leatherwood and fourth-year right tackle Brandon Parker. According to Pro Football Focus, both players have the highest allowed pressure rates among all NFL offensive linemen.

Leatherwood — who was a surprise choice with the No. 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft — has struggled at both guard and right tackle, where he began the season and where he is expected to be moved back to next year.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders’ offensive line fares on Saturday at the Cleveland Browns, who have defensive end Myles Garrett. He is second in the NFL with 15 sacks.

