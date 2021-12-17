The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend but before the game starts, make sure you tune it to get caught up on everything you need to know heading into the game!

To have your questions answered on the show, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Super Bowl 58 to Las Vegas

Derek Carr has a chance to join some elite quarterbacks statistically

Raiders legends Tim Brown, Rich Gannon and Charles Woodson weigh in on the current team

Mark Davis’ head coach search update

Browns decimated by COVID

Tanner Muse and Damon Arnette updates

NFL salary cap and COVID protocols update

Injury reports

Wide receiver, safety and offensive line free agents to look for

Gus Bradley coming back?

Should the Raiders shut Waller down?

Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams to Las Vegas?

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!