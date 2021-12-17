 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders-Browns game postponed until Monday

Game was scheduled to be played Saturday

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Raiders, Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Well, your Saturday is now free. However, you better start working on clearing your Monday schedule.

Friday, the NFL decided to move the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns to Monday from Saturday because of a major Coronavirus outbreak among the Browns, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Sports Illustrated is reporting the game will be played at 2 p.m. PT Monday.

It is now official:

Friday, Browns standout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was the latest Cleveland player to test positive and be placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He was the 11th Browns’ starter to be placed on the list this week and 21 players on the list in total. The Browns two top quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, are on the list. Cleveland coach Kevin Stenfaski is also on the COVID lit.

The Browns have a chance to get many of the players back in time for the rescheduled game. It is not known yet if the Raiders have a chance to get tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Trayvon Mullen ready. Thursday, they were ruled out of the Saturday game.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association huddle Friday morning and came to the agreement to move the game. Cleveland center JC Tretter is the president of the NFLPA. The Rams-Seahawks and Washington-Eagles games are also being moved this week because of COVID issues.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN it has caused the Raiders a “competitive disadvantage.”

This is the first NFL game to be rescheduled this season because of COVID. Some games were changed in 2020. Players would not be paid if games are forfeited.

ESPN reported that the Raiders wanted the Browns to forfeit rather than reschedule.

The Browns were not forced to forfeit this game because the outbreak was among vaccinated players and most of them were not showing symptoms.

The Raiders will have the extra rest this week, but they will have a short week in Week 16. They host the Denver Broncos on December 27. The Raiders were set to travel to Cleveland minutes before the game was rescheduled.

The Raiders aren’t pleased about it.

On the bright side, the weather is supposed to be better Monday. It is supposed to be clear and in the high 30s Monday. it is expected to be rainy, windy and in the low 30s Saturday night.

