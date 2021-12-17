Raiders-Browns game postponed until Monday

Well, your Saturday is now free. However, you better start working on clearing your Monday schedule.

Friday, the NFL decided to move the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns to Monday from Saturday because of a major Coronavirus outbreak among the Browns, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Sports Illustrated is reporting the game will be played at 2 p.m. PT Monday.

Browns staff is now being told that they'll play the Raiders on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

It is now official:

Friday, Browns standout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was the latest Cleveland player to test positive and be placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He was the 11th Browns’ starter to be placed on the list this week and 21 players on the list in total. The Browns two top quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, are on the list. Cleveland coach Kevin Stenfaski is also on the COVID lit.

The Browns have a chance to get many of the players back in time for the rescheduled game. It is not known yet if the Raiders have a chance to get tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Trayvon Mullen ready. Thursday, they were ruled out of the Saturday game.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association huddle Friday morning and came to the agreement to move the game. Cleveland center JC Tretter is the president of the NFLPA. The Rams-Seahawks and Washington-Eagles games are also being moved this week because of COVID issues.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN it has caused the Raiders a “competitive disadvantage.”

Just spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it's a competitive disadvantage to the @Raiders. Maybe the #Browns should fly to Las Vegas. @ESPNNFL @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 17, 2021

This is the first NFL game to be rescheduled this season because of COVID. Some games were changed in 2020. Players would not be paid if games are forfeited.

ESPN reported that the Raiders wanted the Browns to forfeit rather than reschedule.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been made aware that the league is discussing a potential scheduling change with the Browns game, per source. Las Vegas has been fighting it, believing that protocols over the summer were clear that teams with outbreaks had to forfeit. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 17, 2021

The Browns were not forced to forfeit this game because the outbreak was among vaccinated players and most of them were not showing symptoms.

#Eagles not happy. Same with the #Raiders and #Seahawks.



It should be noted, though, that the league memo stated the games would result in forfeits only if they couldn’t be rescheduled first. https://t.co/L6fjrManRY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2021

The Raiders will have the extra rest this week, but they will have a short week in Week 16. They host the Denver Broncos on December 27. The Raiders were set to travel to Cleveland minutes before the game was rescheduled.

Raiders are gathered at the team facility, basically in a holding pattern. Busses are scheduled to leave for the airport in 10 minutes. Obviously, that’s probably not happening with discussions ongoing. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

The Raiders aren’t pleased about it.

I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… pic.twitter.com/MZ95eVyOiz — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

Straight bullshit!!! @NFL why didn’t you change it for the broncos or the raiders last year? — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA



If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

On the bright side, the weather is supposed to be better Monday. It is supposed to be clear and in the high 30s Monday. it is expected to be rainy, windy and in the low 30s Saturday night.