SB Nation Reacts: 17 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team's direction

The Las Vegas Raiders continue their slide into the abyss with the 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both sides of the football had a terrible day with five turnovers and the Chiefs going 9/13 on third down on the day.

With the team on a tumble, the season's outlook is appearing grim. That's why fans continue to drop their belief in the football team. Now, only 17 percent of Raiders fans believe they are headed in the right direction.

It has been an ugly stretch since the departure of Henry Ruggs, with both sides of the ball falling apart. The Raiders have to find their footing to save their season this week vs. the Cleveland Browns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, The Raiders are +3 underdogs heading into their matchup in Cleveland on Monday. Las Vegas attempts to save the season once again.

We will see how they respond, especially with the war of words with Browns pushing the game back. It will be a good battle in the cold.