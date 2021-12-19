 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: The Raiders and Browns have until 2 pm ET to activate players

The Browns have a chance to get a few players back before Monday.

By Marcus-Johnson
Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns matchup was supposed to be yesterday but saw a postponement due to covid outbreaks in the Browns locker room. The League decided to push the game back to 5 pm ET on Monday to give the Browns more time to recover.

The NFL has set the deadline for the Browns and Raiders to activate players. Both teams have until 2 pm ET to activate players off the covid list. Of course, the Raiders have none.

The dilemma has caused controversy all-around, with players and fans upset by the situation. We saw Will Compton have a tweet that even had Browns players responding.

It could make this an even more exciting matchup.

