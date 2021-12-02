 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TNF open thread: Cowboys-Saints

Start Week 13 here

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It’s December and the NFL is heating up.

Start Week 13 here as the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints play. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Have fun.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...