Silver Minings: Tre’von Moehrig has been stellar in coverage

Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig has been excellent all season.

The second-round pick from TCU has been consistent in all phases of the game, but his play in coverage has been out of this world. Via Pro Football Focus, Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride found this incredible nugget on the Raiders’ safety.

Check this out:

Tre’von Moehrig is allowing a catch once every 113.8 coverage snaps, per @PFF



That leads all safeties by nearly 9 snaps #RaiderNation — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) November 29, 2021

Holy moly. Let that sink in. He has been next level in coverage. With fellow starting Las Vegas starting safety, Johnathan Abram, struggling in coverage this season, the presence of Moehrig had been a much-needed benefit for the Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Plus, he’s only getting better as a rookie. The Raiders have found a gem.

