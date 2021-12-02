SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans belief in the team’s direction rises 35 percent

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoff hunt after pulling out an upset win on Thanksgiving Day with their backs against the wall. The team went on the road and beat a good Dallas Cowboys team in overtime to help them get to 6-5.

After the tiebreakers with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders sit in the 8th seed right now. With the Silver and Black showing up for a matchup for the first time in three weeks, fans believe the team is heading back in the right direction.

That 35 percent rise from last week displays how the NFL is a week-to-week league. Fans are now optimistic about the team's chances to finish the season strong after a lackluster November.

Now, the Washington Football team heads to Vegas. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are -2.5 favorites at home Week 13.

Via the Sports Radar, the Raiders are 2-2 when favored after having had losses to the Bears and the Giants when they were favorites. Hopefully, Sunday’s game can make that 3-2.

