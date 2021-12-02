Silver and Black Pride’s Week 13 NFL game picks

The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL have six weeks left in the regular season, so the playoff races and our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride are starting to heat up. It’s time for the contenders to separate themselves from the pretenders, both in the league and in our challenge.

Here are the Week 13 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game, and the opening line is Cowboys -6 with the total set at 46. For those interested, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites over the Washington Football Team and the over/under is 49.5 over on DraftKings.

After a total of 180 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

Last week was a lot of chalk within the writer’s standings. Marcus, Bill and I all went 9-6 and BD was a respectable 8-7, so there wasn’t any movement on the board. Bill still has a two and a half-game lead over me, I’m three and a half up on BD and Marcus is doing his own thing down there...at least he made picks this time.

Fan Community Leaderboard

The fan community has been showing out lately. For Week 11, you guys had 20 people make at least nine correct picks and in Week 12, 18 had nine right with seven people making 10 correct picks!

Shoutout to Kmack916_CWoodDaGoat_RIP for making it back-to-back weeks on the weekly leaderboard to earn a spot on our overall board. I do have one question for you though, who are you RIP-ing in your username? Both Khalil Mack and Charles Woodson are very much alive.

Slipkid33 also gets a shoutout for putting together a 9-6 performance to crack the overall leaderboard as well.

Speaking of the leaderboard, Wall so Hard is pulling away with a two-pick advantage over everyone else. Mocakes and ColoRaider kept pace but LivingLegend picked a rough time to have a sub-.500 week with a 7-8 record, and PHX Raider had an even larger fall from grace with just 5 correct picks. RaiderBorn and SacBomber03 round out our top-five/six but it might be hard for them to take the top spot down five with six weeks to go.

But if we’ve learned anything from this NFL season, anything can happen!

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders