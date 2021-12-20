Filed under: MNF game thread: Vikings-Bears End Week 15 here By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 20, 2021, 5:03pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MNF game thread: Vikings-Bears Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirk Cousins Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Week 15 concludes with the Minnesota Vikings playing at the Chicago Bears. Kickoff at is at 5:15 p.m. PT. Discuss it here. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...