Raiders vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders get a late start on Week 15 with a COVID-caused Monday afternoon date at the Cleveland Browns, in a game that was originally scheduled for last Saturday.

Once again, it’s another must-win for the Raiders, who have lost five of their last six games. If they lose this game, their postseason chances will still be small, but they will be alive.

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ road game at the Cleveland Browns:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-7, the Browns are 7-6.

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, Westwood One Sports

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: The high 30s and mostly clear during the evening.

Betting: Raiders -2 37 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook. (This line has moved often because of COVID issues in Cleveland.)

