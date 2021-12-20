Final score: Raiders 16, Browns 14

It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders stayed alive and beat the Cleveland Browns in a delayed Week 15 game that was bumped to Monday afternoon due to COVID reasons.

Records: The Raiders are 7-7. The Browns are 7-7.

What it means:

The Raiders are not done. They have to win out. But they have a chance.

Turning point:

Cleveland scored on fourth down and five with less than four minutes to go to take a 14-13 lead. On the next drive, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception. But the Raiders’ defense and held and gave Carr and the offense another chance. The Raiders made enough plays as Daniel Carlson won another game with a final-second field goal.

Injury report:

Carr was down after losing a fumble on a sack. But he walked off the field on his own power and stayed in the game. A scary moment, but, in the end, it was just a scare. Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo hurt his shoulder in the third quarter. He and Marquel Lee were playing instead of Cory Littleton, which was a surprise. Littleton came into play after Deablo was hurt. He did return. Raiders’ safety Johnathan Abram, who had a nice game, left the game in the fourth quarter, holding his hand in pain. The team said he had a shoulder injury.

What’s next:

This is another very winnable game. The Raiders are back at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to host the 7-7 Denver Broncos, who the Raiders easily beat on the road earlier this season. The Broncos will likely be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. So, it’s looking like another backup quarterback will be playing against the Raiders.