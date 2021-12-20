Raiders vs Browns: Game-day roster roundup

It has been an unusual week leading up to this game and, naturally, it was an unusual game day of roster activity as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to play at the Cleveland Browns on Monday afternoon, two days after it was originally scheduled.

The Raiders placed starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the injured reserve — and as it was his second stint on the IR, Mullen’s 2021 season is now over. He was hurt in Week 4 and returned in Week 14 against Kansas City, but injured his toe. Brandon Facyson will likely replace Mullen in the starting lineup. Also, starting Las Vegas nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and he won’t play Monday.

Second-year player Amik Robertson is active and should play. Because the Browns are down two quarterbacks and their starting receivers, it will likely be primarily a running game for Cleveland’s offense. Meanwhile, tight end Nick Bowers was activated from the injured reserve, and guard Lester Cotton and wide receiver Tyron Johnson was activated from the practice squad.

Las Vegas Linebacker Will Compton is inactive for personal reasons. Defensive end Carl Nassib is active after missing two games with a knee injury, however.

Here are the Raiders’ other inactive players Monday:

Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman were ruled out for this game on Thursday.