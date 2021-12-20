2022 Pro Bowl: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman and A.J. Cole selected

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a solid contingent at the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

The NFL announced that three Raiders’ players have made the Pro Bowl team. They are defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole. Several names have been announced with the entire NFC and AFC Pro Bowl squads being revealed on Wednesday evening.

It’s difficult to argue with the Raiders’ three selections for the game.

Going into Monday’s game at Cleveland, Crosby had five sacks on the season. However, the 2019 fourth-round pick, who made his first Pro Bowl this season, has been one of the most active pass-rushers in the NFL this season. He has had a tremendous year.

The Raiders traded for Perryman in August only because they had some preseason injuries at linebacker. Perryman has been terrific as a tackler. Perryman, who has missed the past two games with an injury, has 133 tackles in 12 games.

Cole entered Monday’s game, leading the NFL with a 51.1 yard per punt average. Cole, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 as an undrafted rookie, signed a four-year contract extension two weeks ago.