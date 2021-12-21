John Madden documentary is a holiday gift for Raiders fans

Once your gifts are opened on Christmas morning, Raiders fans young and old will get an extra treat as Fox premiere’s their John Madden documentary, All Madden, at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 25. It will be shown before the Green Bay Packers-Cleveland Browns game, that kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The documentary will chronicle the remarkable, unique football life of the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who well known among all generations as a coach, broadcaster and namesake of probably the greatest video game series of all time.

In this community, he is of course remembered as the Oakland Raiders’ charismatic Super Bowl-winning coach. Madden, 85, was 103-32-7 in 10 magical seasons as the Raiders’ coach, spanning from 1969 to 1978.

The documentary will look into those wonderful days as well as the other important aspects of Madden’s football life. He is arguably one of the most well known names in football history because he impacted three different generations of fans.

Related Why John Madden is the Godfather of sports video games

The documentary will feature never-seen-before footage of Madden’s career and a recent interview with him, which is rare nowadays.

Many football greats are taking part in the documentary, including Bill Belichick, Howie Long, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor and Joe Montana.

Check out the trailer below to get a teaser before it airs:

It’s also pretty cool that the show will debut on what would have the 76th birthday of Raiders’ Hall of Fame quarterback Ken “Snake’ Stabler, who Madden was closely connected to.