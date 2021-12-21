Raiders Week 16 opponent: Meet the Broncos

Week 15 was supposed to be a short week that turned into a week of extra rest because of a COVID-19-caused delay.

Now, Week 16 has become a short week as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Sunday after playing at the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Let’s take a quick look at Denver:

Record: The Broncos are 7-7 after a 15-10 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Quarterback trouble: The Broncos expect backup quarterback Drew Lock to play Sunday because starter Teddy Bridgewater had to go to the hospital after being injured Sunday. he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Denver coach Vic Fangio said Monday it’s “highly unlikely” Bridgewater can play Sunday.

Defense is good: With first-round pick cornerback Patrick Surtain, this Denver defense is dangerous.

Last time these two teams met: The Raiders won 34-24 (they controlled the game the entire way) in Denver in Week 6, which was Rich Bisaccia’s first game as Las Vegas’ interim head coach.