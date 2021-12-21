Las Vegas Raiders open as 1.5-point favorites vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a win against a depleted Cleveland Browns team on Monday afternoon, with a final score of 16-14. The win keeps their season alive and controls their destiny in the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 16 games, and the Raiders are early –1.5-point favorites at home vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with an O/U of 42.5. The Broncos will be without their starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, meaning that Drew Lock will be the man staring down the Raiders' defense.

No more bye weeks are providing a full slate of games. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games according to DraftKings, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at -10.5 over the Carolina Panthers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs Broncos

Moneyline: Broncos +100, Raiders -120

Opening point spread: Raiders –1.5

Opening point total: 42.5

For the full list of Week 16 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.