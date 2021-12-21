Raiders early Week 16 injury report

For those eager to get fast answers abiut the Las Vegas Raiders’ current medical questions, you are not in luck.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, to wrap up the Raiders’ 16-14 last-second win Monday at the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia indicated he had no concrete information on his injured players.

Thus, the team likely won’t know a lot about the injury status of star tight end Darren Waller and Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman. Waller has missed the past three games and Perryman has missed he past two games.

Also, starting safety Johnathan Abram got an MRI on his injured shoulder Tuesday and rookie starting nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Monday’s game.

#Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia says SS Johnathan Abram underwent an MRI on his shoulder today. Awaiting results. Also said TE Darren Waller (back/knee) and MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle) are both a "work in progress" while CB Nate Hobbs remains on the COVID list. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 21, 2021

#Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday night’s win over the #Browns, per source. It has happened before, but Abram hadn't missed a snap all season. He’ll undergo an MRI. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

Bisaccia said there is hope that both Waller and Perryman will improve enough to play Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos. But the coach made it sound like that decision will be made much closer to kickoff.

Other notes from Bisaccia’s press conference:

Bisaccia lauded the play of defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Solomon Thomas in the run game against Cleveland.

Bisaccia said defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, is making people look at his position deeper than simply sack totals. Crosby has just five sacks this season, but he’s making an impact almost every play.