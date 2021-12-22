Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is out for rest of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders’ worst fears on the injured shoulder of starting safety Johnathan Abram were realized.

NFL Media reported on Wednesday that the third-year player will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder, which he dislocated late in Monday’s 16-14 win at the Cleveland Browns.

#Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday, per source. Abram hadn’t missed a snap prior to the injury and wanted to keep playing, but doctors advised him to shut it down. Will be fully healthy for 2022. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2021

This is the second major shoulder injury for Abram, who was the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019. He was the compensation in the Amari Cooper trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Abram made some strides this season, especially as a run stopper and his on-field discipline. Yet, he still struggled mightily in coverage.

Abram, who will miss a total of 21 games in his first three season, will not be able to put any more film on tape before the Raiders must decide if they will exercise his fifth-year option next spring. If not, he will become a free agent after next season. Of course, a part of the equation will be who will be making it. It is no sure thing this Raiders’ front office will return.

Expect Roderick Teamer, Dallin Leavitt and perhaps rookie Tyree Gillespie all getting more time on defense for the rest of the season with Abram out.

Also, cornerback Brandon Facyson put on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He may miss Sunday’s game against Denver.

We have placed CB Brandon Facyson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/4sAn8s1tG9 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 22, 2021

Starting nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs was put on the list on Monday and is still on it. Facyson started for Trayvon Mullen on Monday. Mullen is out for the season. Desmond Trufant and Keisean Nixon may play extensively Sunday against the Broncos and backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Meanwhile, injured Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman said he is feeling better after missing the past two games. Yet, he said his chances of returning is a “work in progress.” Also, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said his ankle is sore after hurting it against the Browns. But he said he did everything he needed to do in practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday. Carr did not miss any time with the injury on Monday.