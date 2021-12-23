Filed under: TNF game thread: 49ers-Titans Start Week 16 here By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 23, 2021, 4:02pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: TNF game thread: 49ers-Titans Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ryan Tannehill Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports The Christmas weekend slate starts with the San Francisco 49ers visiting my favorite city and the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Have a blast. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...