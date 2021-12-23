 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Update on Raiders playoff odds

There are three games remaining in the 2021 season

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Rich Bisaccia
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

You win and your chances of making the playoffs often increase.

That simple lesson was learned by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 after they beat the Cleveland Browns 16-14 on a final-second field goal by Daniel Carlson. The win improved Las Vegas’ record to 7-7 and it was just its second win in the past seven games.

After seeing their playoffs odds tumble almost weekly, the Raiders have now seen a modest odds increase. According to the New York Times, the Raiders have an 11 percent chance to make the AFC playoffs with three games remaining in the regular season. They had an eight percent chance heading into the Cleveland game.

If the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday, win at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, they will probably make the playoffs. If they lose one game, they are probably out.

So, the Raiders pretty much control their own destiny regardless of their meager playoff odds.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Browns’ wrap-up: The Athletic reviews Monday’s win at the Cleveland Browns.
  • Power rankings: Check out where the Raiders sit in NFL.com’s Week 16 power rankings.
  • Game preview: The Raiders’ website previews Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.
  • Leatherwood improved: Raiders rookie guard Alex Leatherwood had a bounce-back game at Cleveland.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...