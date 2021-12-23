Silver Minings: Update on Raiders playoff odds

You win and your chances of making the playoffs often increase.

That simple lesson was learned by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 after they beat the Cleveland Browns 16-14 on a final-second field goal by Daniel Carlson. The win improved Las Vegas’ record to 7-7 and it was just its second win in the past seven games.

After seeing their playoffs odds tumble almost weekly, the Raiders have now seen a modest odds increase. According to the New York Times, the Raiders have an 11 percent chance to make the AFC playoffs with three games remaining in the regular season. They had an eight percent chance heading into the Cleveland game.

If the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday, win at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, they will probably make the playoffs. If they lose one game, they are probably out.

#Raiders current playoff odds per @UpshotNYT : 11%

Playoff odds if win out: 92%

Playoff odds if win 2/3:

w/ loss to Den: 12%

w/ loss to Ind: 29%

w/ loss to Chargers: 28% — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 21, 2021

So, the Raiders pretty much control their own destiny regardless of their meager playoff odds.

AFC playoff picture after 15 weeks:



1) Chiefs: 10-4

2) Patriots: 9-5

3) Titans: 9-5

4) Bengals: 8-6

5) Colts: 8-6

6) Chargers: 8-6

7) Bills: 8-6

------------

Ravens: 8-6

Steelers: 7-6-1

Raiders: 7-7

Broncos: 7-7

Browns: 7-7

Dolphins: 7-7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2021

