Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are both at a crossroads in their seasons. Both teams are sitting at 7-7 and are clinging on to slim playoff chances where they’ll likely need to win out to have even the slightest hopes of earning a wild card spot. So, consider this Sunday as the first playoff game of the season for the Raiders and Broncos, where the loser will shift their focus to the offseason and the winner will continue to pray for a holiday postseason miracle.

Joe Rowles of Mile High Report was kind enough to join me on the podcast this week to preview this matchup.