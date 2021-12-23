Silver and Black Pride’s Week 16 NFL game picks

The finish line is officially in sight with just three weeks left in the Las Vegas Raiders season - barring a playoff holiday miracle - and in our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride. While we’ve got one person pulling away from the pack in the fan community standings, it looks like it will come down to the wire in our writers' standings.

Here are the Week 16 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game, and the opening line is 49ers -3 with the total set at 44.5. For those interested, the Raiders are one-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos and the over/under is 41.5 over on DraftKings. However, the line has seen a decent amount of movement over the last couple of days so I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up being a pick ‘em.

After a total of 224 possible contests, here is the writers’ standing:

Well, it looks like Bill and I are going to continue to flip flop for the top spot in our writers’ standings. Bill put together an outstanding 12-4 performance last week while I had a respectable 10-6 outing. BD is putting together a valiant effort, going 9-5 for Week 15 and sitting three picks back from the lead. Meanwhile, it appears Marcus has accepted defeat.

Fan Community Leaderboard

As mentioned above, Wall so Hard is running away with this one but ColoRaider was able to cut the lead to three by edging out Wall so Hard by one pick this week. LivingLegend, Mocakes and SacBomber03 sit four picks back in third place as LivingLegend had 12 correct picks to move up the board. The battle for second and third place will be a tight one for these last three weeks.

Shoutout to RaiderRich25 for leading the way in Week 15 with 13 winners! We had 12 people get 12 correct picks this week so keep up the good work and finish strong!

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders