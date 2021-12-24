Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday, make sure to get caught up on the news stories of the week, the injury report and hear your questions get answered.

To have your questions answered on the pod, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman and AJ Cole headed to the Pro Bowl

John Madden documentary releases on Christmas

Carl Nassib inspiring others

Raiders’ defensive back room gets thinner with injuries and COVID

Injury Report

Draft prospects to watch

Next head coach thoughts

& more!

