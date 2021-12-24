SB Nation Reacts: 33 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

Las Vegas Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with the 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. They got the Denver Broncos coming into Vegas, attempting to stay the race themselves.

The confidence the Raiders were moving in the right direction hit a low last week. It fell to 17%, which was the weakest of the season. Raider nation was planning for the draft and a top ten pick.

Since then, a few people hopped back on the train, with 16% of the nation believing they were moving in the right direction.

The Raiders don’t have the appearance of a playoff team, but anything is possible. They beat up in the secondary, and Darren Waller is still out with his back and leg injury.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, The Raiders are -1.5 favorites over the Denver Broncos. h Raiders have dominated Drew Lock in previous matchups. Can they do it again?