Raiders vs. Broncos: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

Here we are in Week 16 and the Las Vegas Raiders’ topsy-turvy season is still afloat.

Barely, of course. Yes, this is another one of those must wins.

After surviving a 16-14 road win at the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the Raiders will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Like the Browns, the Broncos are expected to play without their starting quarterback against the Raiders. Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater was in the NFL’s concussion protocol after getting hurt in a Week 15 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it’s supposed to be Drew Lock time for the Broncos.

So, the Raiders have another great opportunity to complete the season sweep of the Broncos and continue to stay alive in the AFC playoff hunt.

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ road game at the Denver Broncos:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 7-7, the Broncos are 7-7.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, Sports USA

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium

Betting: Raiders -1.5 42.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Mile High Report.