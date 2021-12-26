Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman is active for Broncos’ game

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense will get a boost Sunday against the visiting Denver Broncos in the form of linebacker Denzel Perryman.

He is active and is expected to start. Perryman missed the past two games. He was listed as questionable to play in this game. Perryman, who was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this month, has 133 tackles in 12 games.

Meanwhile, star Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report ... perhaps he will play next week at the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, is also inactive.

The Raiders other inactive players Sunday are: Defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Will Compton, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Earlier on Sunday, the Raiders put starting wide receiver Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver Dillon Stoner was promoted from the practice squad and Nathan Peterman will back up quarterback Derek Carr.

Starting nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs was taken off the COVID list and safety Tyree Gillespie was activated off the injured reserve.