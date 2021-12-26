 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Final score: Raiders 17, Broncos 13

An instant review of Week 16

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive.

Records: The Raiders are 8-7. The Broncos are 7-8.

What it means:
The Raiders will likely make the playoffs if they can win their final two games. Had they lost to the Broncos on Sunday, they would be close to being done. They have won two games in a row but will not win the AFC West division title, though, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched it Sunday. The Raiders’ win also gave the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East title based on a tiebreaker.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Turning point:
The Broncos scored 10 points off of Raiders’ turnovers in the final minute of the first half. But the Raiders regained the lead by scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the second half and were able to hang on for the win.

Injury report:
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to hurt his shoulder in the third quarter on a strip sack, but he returned for the next drive. There were no other reported Las Vegas injuries.

What’s next:
The Raiders play at the red-hot Indianapolis Colts, who are 9-6, next Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. It’s yet another must-win game.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...