Final score: Raiders 17, Broncos 13

The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive.

Records: The Raiders are 8-7. The Broncos are 7-8.

What it means:

The Raiders will likely make the playoffs if they can win their final two games. Had they lost to the Broncos on Sunday, they would be close to being done. They have won two games in a row but will not win the AFC West division title, though, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched it Sunday. The Raiders’ win also gave the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East title based on a tiebreaker.

Turning point:

The Broncos scored 10 points off of Raiders’ turnovers in the final minute of the first half. But the Raiders regained the lead by scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the second half and were able to hang on for the win.

Injury report:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to hurt his shoulder in the third quarter on a strip sack, but he returned for the next drive. There were no other reported Las Vegas injuries.

What’s next:

The Raiders play at the red-hot Indianapolis Colts, who are 9-6, next Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. It’s yet another must-win game.