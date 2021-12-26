Las Vegas Raiders open as 7.5 point underdogs vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders are winning ugly in December. They found a way to win after three turnovers vs. a tough Denver Broncos football team 17-3.

Raiders control their destiny with the playoffs now in their sight.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 17 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road. The Indianapolis Colts are –7.5 favorites and an O/U of 45.5. The Colts will be without Darius Leonard and Quentin Nelson, but an excellent coaching staff will prepare them for the Raiders Week 17.

The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the New England Patriots –15.5 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs Colts

Moneyline: Raiders +280, Colts -365

Opening point spread: Colts –7.5

Opening point total: 45.5

For the full list of Week 17 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DKnation.

