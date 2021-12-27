 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders’ Week 17 opponent: Meet the Colts

Las Vegas plays at Indianapolis on Sunday and faces Carson Wentz for the first time

By Bill Williamson
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Johnathan Taylor
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s time to focus on Week 17 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders play at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. Let’s take a quick look at the Colts:

Record:
The Colts are 9-6 after winning 22-16 at the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The have won three games in a row and six of their last seven games.

Big weapon:
Indianapolis running back Johnathan Taylor is leading the NFL with 1,626 rushing yards. He is an NFL MVP candidate. The Raiders must find a way to contain him

First time against Wentz:
This will be the Raiders’ first time facing quarterback Carson Wentz. He was hurt when the Raiders played his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017.

COVID watch:
Colts’ stars, guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard are on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. They may miss this game, which would be huge.

Last meeting:
The Colts beat the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas in Week 14 last year. The Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther hours later.

