Raiders Podcast: TDL Instant Reaction vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoff hunt. The team controls their destiny with two games left against difficult opponents.

The game would have a more considerable margin without the turnovers but still saw efficiency from both sides. The Raiders offense was a 50% conversion rate on third down and 10% on defense. Both sides of the football need to play complimentary down the stretch.

BD Williams and I give our instant reactions to all the plays during the Week 16 division battle. We go over why the run game was effective after weeks of ineptitude. The consistent play of Maxx Crosby and even have a rant about how Carr can play better to end this season.

All of this and much more are down below. Make sure you subscribe to the youtube channel as well. The playoff push is now upon us. Let’s see what the Raiders do with it.