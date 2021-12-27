Raiders are ‘optimistic’ that tight end Darren Waller will practice on Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders may get a big boost on offense on Sunday in a crucial game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday that the team is “optimistic” that star tight end Darren Waller will be able to practice on Wednesday when they start preparations for the Colts’ game. Bisaccia said he had gotten a good report from the team’s training staff on Waller’s progress.

Waller has missed the past four games with a knee injury he suffered Nov. 25 at the Dallas Cowboys. Bisaccia also said if Waller can’t work Wednesday, but can on Thursday, there is still a chance he can play Sunday.

The key, the coach said, is to get Waller about two to three days of practice time to knock off the rust and work on his timing with quarterback Derek Carr before he plays in a game.

As for Carr, Bisaccia said the team found that he had a ribs issue on Sunday against Denver, not a chest contusion. Either way, Bisaccia said Carr is “good to go” and will be able to practice this week.

So, this important week is starting off with promising injury news.