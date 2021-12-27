Raiders place six defensive players on COVID-19 list

When Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia met with the media on Monday, he was asked about the Indianapolis Colts placing several players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day.

#Colts placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2021

Bisaccia indicated that everything was fluid and it was possible his own team could place some players on the list. Sure enough, just an hour later the Raiders placed six defensive players — including four players who started in a 17-13 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday — on the COVID list. They are linebacker: Denzel Perryman, cornerback Casey Hayward, defensive tackle Darius Philon, and linebackers Corey Littleton, K.J. Wright and Patrick Onwuasor.

We have placed CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon and LB K.J. Wright on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/UUgNx6jzrT — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 27, 2021

The Raiders now have 11 players on the COVID list. The others are wide receiver Bryan Edwards, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, cornerback Brandon Facyson, safety Roderic Teamer and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. These five players missed the Denver game.

All of these players have tested positive for the coronavirus. If vaccinated, the players will be cleared when they test negative. So, there is time for all of these players to be able to play against the Colts, who currently have 13 players on the COVID list, in a must-win game for Las Vegas.

Still, with the Raiders’ biggest outbreak this season of COVID going on, there will be daily concern this week that more players can test positive. So, a league-wide issue has hit the Raiders at a crucial time.