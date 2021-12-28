Silver Minings: Raiders got great pressure against Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders had been in a pass-rush slump for the past several weeks, but they turned up the heat on Sunday in a 17-13 home win over the Denver Broncos. According to TruMedia (via The Athletic), the Raiders pressured Denver quarterback Drew Lock on 48 percent of his drop backs in the Week 16 matchup. That’s the Raiders’ highest pressure rate of the season! Coupled with the fact that the Raiders held the Broncos to 18 yards rushing on 16 carries and it was a dominant defensive performance by the Silver and Black.

Quinton Jefferson and the D-line brought the heat on Sunday pic.twitter.com/fuHtsWNjyR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 27, 2021

That type of defensive effort will be need in the next two weeks as the Raiders will make the AFC playoffs with a road win at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Jan. 9.

In other Raiders’ links: