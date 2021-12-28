 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders poll: Should Las Vegas start the head coach search now?

A new NFL rule allows the Raiders to get a jump start on the hiring process if they decide not to keep Rich Bisaccia in 2022

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
Mark Davis
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

It’s an interesting time for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 8-7 Raiders will make the playoffs if they win their final two games. However, there is a possibility they can be eliminated from playoff contention this week.

With their season fate still up in the air, there of course is the looming question of if Las Vegas owner Mark Davis will hire a new coach or if will make interim head coach Rich Bisaccia the permanent coach. If Bisaccia leads the Raiders to the playoffs, there would likely be a good chance he is retained.

There is a new rule, however, that allows any NFL team that has a potential opening to start interview candidates now. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are currently the only two teams that can starting the interview process.

What do you think Davis should do? Should he get a jump on the hiring process and start interviewing candidates now or should he wait to see if the team makes the playoffs?

Please take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll

Should the Raiders start interviewing coaching candidates now?

view results
  • 74%
    Yes
    (206 votes)
  • 25%
    No, wait to see if Rich Bisaccia can lead them to the playoffs
    (71 votes)
277 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...