Raiders poll: Should Las Vegas start the head coach search now?

It’s an interesting time for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 8-7 Raiders will make the playoffs if they win their final two games. However, there is a possibility they can be eliminated from playoff contention this week.

No. #Raiders can be eliminated this week with a loss to Colts and Chargers win over Broncos, Patriots win over Jaguars and Bills win over Falcons. (Lines of thosegames per @FDSportsbook Colts -6.5, Bills -14, Pats -16, Chargers -6) https://t.co/jIphLk57KY — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 27, 2021

With their season fate still up in the air, there of course is the looming question of if Las Vegas owner Mark Davis will hire a new coach or if will make interim head coach Rich Bisaccia the permanent coach. If Bisaccia leads the Raiders to the playoffs, there would likely be a good chance he is retained.

There is a new rule, however, that allows any NFL team that has a potential opening to start interview candidates now. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are currently the only two teams that can starting the interview process.

What do you think Davis should do? Should he get a jump on the hiring process and start interviewing candidates now or should he wait to see if the team makes the playoffs?

Please take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.