Colts quarterback Carson Wentz could be out Sunday against Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got a competitive boost on Tuesday when the Indianapolis Colts put quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz is reportedly unvaccinated and that means if he tested positive and isn’t just a close contact, he will miss Sunday’s game in Indianapolis. Wentz is the 14th Colts’ player currently on the COVID-19 list, while the Raiders currently have 11 players on the list.

UPDATE: However, the NFL adjusted their guidelines, which could give Wentz a way to getting on the field Sunday.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

The #Colts placed QB Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

If Wentz is out. it’s expected that Colts’ rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick from Texas, will start against the Raiders. He has yet to throw a NFL pass. There is speculation out of Indianapolis that the Colts will call longtime Raiders’ nemesis Philip Rivers this week. He quarterbacked the Colts last year, but has been retired all of this year.

Colts need to call Philip Rivers. Have heard it's being discussed. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021

With Wentz expected to be out, this will be the third straight game Las Vegas has played against a backup. Two weeks ago, the Raiders beat Nick Mullens and the Cleveland Browns with starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum on the COVID list. Last week, the Raiders beat Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos with starter Teddy Bridgewater out with a concussion.

If the Raiders beat the Colts this week and the Los Angeles Chargers next week, they will make the playoffs.