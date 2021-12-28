Raiders currently not taking advantage of early coaching interview window

There was a recent report stating that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis would wait to see if his team made the playoffs before making any moves toward finding an out-of-house replacement for Jon Gruden, who resigned amid controversy in October.

Now, with the window open for the Raiders to interview candidates, Davis has yet to make a move and ESPN reported he plans to wait and see if the team makes the playoffs.

The expectation as of now is the Raiders would not request any interviews with potential head-coaching candidates until after the regular season. Las Vegas in a different spot than Jacksonville, in playoff contention. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 28, 2021

The 8-7 Raiders will make the playoffs if they win at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home on January 9. There is a chance the Raiders can be eliminated Sunday if they lose to the Colts.

No. #Raiders can be eliminated this week with a loss to Colts and Chargers win over Broncos, Patriots win over Jaguars and Bills win over Falcons. (Lines of thosegames per @FDSportsbook Colts -6.5, Bills -14, Pats -16, Chargers -6) https://t.co/jIphLk57KY — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 27, 2021

This development has to be going over well in the Raiders’ facility, where interim coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff are working to get to the postseason. The Raiders are 5-5 under Bisaccia. CBS Sports, however, has reported Davis is planning to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles at some point.

Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 28, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other team that has a potential opening and they are taking advantage of the early interview window. Unlike the Raiders, though, they have no chance to make the playoffs.

#Jaguars head coaching candidates, on Day 1 of the interview request window:#Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Ex-NFL coach Jim Caldwell#Colts DC Matt Eberflus#Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett#Bucs OC Byron Leftwich#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Ex-#Eagles coach Doug Pederson#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

People can have different opinions on Davis’ approach and there are some potential risks involved. But I can see his point. Perhaps if the Raiders are eliminated Sunday, Davis’ plan will change.