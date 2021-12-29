 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders’ defense sets impressive mark

They were barely on the field Sunday

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Getting after it
The Las Vegas Raiders had a perfect formula of winning Sunday in their 17-13 home win over the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders ran the ball on offense to control the game and they didn’t allow the Broncos to get anything done on offense. The Broncos could rarely sustain drives, and ran just 40 plays on offense.

According to the Associated Press, it was the fewest plays any defense has been the field in a game through all 16 weeks of the NFL season. It was simply a dominating defensive performance by the Raiders.

