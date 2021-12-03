Silver Minings: Raiders have designated Trayvon Mullen to return from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders’ secondary hasn’t been at full strength for most of the season with Trayvon Mullen on IR since Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Brandon Facyson has filled in well, but has started to slow down the past two weeks.

Good news came for Raider Nation on Thursday, however, when Mullen was designated to return from IR. He participated in practice for the first time.

Trayvon Mullen back on the practice field preparing to come off injured reserve. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/VZowfGAygm — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) December 2, 2021

It’s unknown if Mullen will be ready to go, but he would create a lift for a secondary that struggled vs. the Cowboys. Mullen has been solid his first three seasons and hopes to play into a new contract.

Suppose Mullen can’t expect to see more Desmond Trufant this week after his stellar performance. Trufant faced three targets, not allowing a reception.

In other Raiders’ links: