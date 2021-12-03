Tape don’t Lie: Carrfax Week 12

Derek Carr had a bounce-back performance vs. the Dallas Cowboys, helping the Las Vegas Raiders win. He finished with 373 yards with 9.56 YPA displaying the aggressiveness to create big plays.

Carr had his best game analytically in three weeks as well. According to sports info solutions, he ranked fifth in the NFL in expected points added. In the previous three games, he ranked 25th in the league.

What did the film tell us? It was an interesting view with Carr taking advantage of man coverage but struggling to move the football at times. It led to 3/13 on third down and a total success rate on the day of 39%.

Carr played well enough for the Raiders to win but will need more consistency down the stretch. Check out the breakdown below and subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already. Plenty of analyses and draft coverage are coming your way.