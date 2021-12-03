First off, I’d like to apologize for not being able to deliver a Behind Enemy Lines podcast this week. I explain more in this episode but unfortunately, I couldn’t get anyone from the Washington Football Team to come on the pod. They must be scared like their team should be for this Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders!

To have your questions answered on the show, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Introducing Ray Aspuria!

Trayvon Mullen designated to return

A.J. Cole, Darren Waller, Cory Littleton visit Airforce Base

Daniel Carlson AFC Specialist of the Week

Mark Davis hasn’t begun HC search

Trysten Hill suspended for punching John Simpson

DJ Fluker released

Injury report

& more!

