Silver and Black Pride’s Week 17 NFL game picks

Two weeks left in the Las Vegas Raiders regular season and our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em Challenge at Silver and Black Pride. Will the Raiders finish strong and make the postseason? And who will come through in the clutch and win our challenge?

There’s no Thursday Night Football this week — or for the rest of the season for that matter — but bowl game odds can be found from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as this week’s slate of NFL games of course. For those interested, the Raiders are seven-point underdogs against the Colts right now on DraftKings, but we could see a good amount of line movement in the coming days depending on the COVID situation.

After a total of 224 possible contests, here is the writers’ standing:

With two weeks to go, it looks like the wily ole veteran, Bill is starting to pull away from the pack. He holds a 2.5-pick lead over me and a four-pick lead over BD after going 12-4 last week. BD and I didn’t have bad weeks, both of us went 11-5, but Bill’s experience is showing as he clearly understood it is a marathon and not a sprint, and it doesn’t matter if you win big, just win baby! Marcus has officially thrown in the towel.

Fan Community Leaderboard

Mocakes had an impressive 13-3 week to move into second place, but LivingLegnd was able to match and force a tie. Wall so Hard did lose a game on those two, however still leads by three with just two to go. An 11-5 performance pushed ColoRaider into a tie for fourth with Silver Black Attack as they trail Mocakes and LivingLegnd by just a pick.

Shoutout to Dafe2cat and Portugee Raider for putting together an impressive 14-2 week! That’s the top mark among everyone in our competition and would tie for first among all of Tallysight’s experts.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders