Filed under: Friday open thread Happy New Year’s Eve By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 31, 2021, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Friday open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Sutton Smith Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images Be safe out there, folks. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...