SB Nation Reacts: 53 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a tough victory over the Denver Broncos to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team now has everything in front of them with two games to play.

The win has added confidence to the Raider nation fan base, which was down on them just three weeks ago. The Chiefs game left an ugly stain on the silver and black fans, and they didn't expect this turnaround at all.

Now into Week 17, the fans believe in the team's direction. It is up to 53% with two games to play.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are +7 underdogs in their matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders are 5-4 as underdogs this season. It will be upset if they can pull this one off on the road to keep their season alive.

It is the biggest game, and the team has shown up in the last two weeks. Can they do it again in Indy?

