Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts square off in a matchup between two teams fighting for wild card spots in the AFC, make sure to get caught up on all of the news stories and the injury report for the week. I also gave my tribute to legendary Raiders head coach John Madden and talk about how he touched my life from afar.

Also, I answer your mailbag questions this week

Topics Discussed:

Tribute to John Madden

Bruce Davis passes away

Richard Seymour Hall of Fame finalist

Raiders reportedly interested in Todd Bowles

Playoff elimination scenarios for Las Vegas this week

Raiders and Colts COVID lists

Injury reports

Underwear bets

Darren Waller not coming back over a contract dispute?

Who will the Raiders miss on Sunday?

& more!

