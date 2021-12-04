This week’s matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team is a crucial one for both squads. Both teams enter the contest in three-way ties for the third and final wild-card spot in their respective conferences and are coming off surprising upsets that reignited their postseason hopes.

With so much at stake, there’s little room for error for both teams and the Football Team will have to play short-handed.

Washington released its final injury report of the week and starters Landon Collins and Wes Schweitzer have been ruled out, to go along with reserves Benjamin St-Juste and J.D. McKissic. Starting guard Ereck Flowers was also listed as questionable and missed the last two days of practice with a foot injury.

Collins has been playing in the box more over the last several games and has been one of the team’s best defensive players since making that switch. The Football Team has been forced to use several centers this season, Schweitzer being the most recent and highest-graded one, and Flowers is a big part of Washington’s ninth-ranked rushing attack - 125 ypg. St-Juste has been out for a few weeks, but he was a fixture in their cornerback rotation when healthy.

As for McKissic, he’s not only the Football Team’s No. 2 running back, but he also has the second-most receiving yards on the team behind Terry McLaurin, so he’s a prominent fixture in their passing game.

That’s quite a few notable players for such an important game. However, the Raiders do have a few injuries of their own.

Carl Nassib has been ruled out with a knee injury, and the same goes for linebacker and special teamer Patrick Owuasor with a hamstring. But the most significant designation from the injury report is Darren Waller being ruled doubtful with back and knee injuries.

Waller hasn’t practiced all week and Rich Bisaccia said the team will treat the tight end’s injury on a week-to-week basis the other day, so it doesn’t seem like he’ll play.

Still, the Raiders will be have the health advantage on Sunday.

